Foxconn December sales fall 26.9% from a year earlier

TAIPEI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics maker and Apple's AAPL.O biggest iPhone assembler, on Friday reported December sales fell 26.9% year-on-year, and predicted first quarter revenue would drop year-on-year.

