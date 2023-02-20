Foxconn chairman to visit COVID-hit iPhone plant in China -source

By Sarah Wu

TAIPEI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way departed on Tuesday for a four-day inspection of the company's iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, China, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

This will be Liu's first visit to the world's largest Apple AAPL.O iPhone factory in his role as chairman, and his main goals are to review conditions after the resumption of production and to extensively exchange views, the source said.

Foxconn 2317.TW, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, declined to comment. The source declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The Taiwanese company's iPhone plant was hit late last year by a COVID-19 outbreak that prompted thousands of worker departures and unrest, as well as production disruptions.

In January, Foxconn said output at its Zhengzhou plant had "basically returned to normal."

