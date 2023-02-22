Foxconn chairman meets senior officials in China's Henan - provincial govt

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

February 22, 2023 — 08:44 am EST

Written by Ethan Wang and Meg Shen for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way met with the party chief of China's Henan province, home to the company's iPhone plant that was hit late last year by a COVID-19 outbreak, the provincial government said on Wednesday.

Liu, who departed on Tuesday for a four-day inspection of the plant in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, has met Lou Yangsheng, the Communist Party chief of Henan province and Wang Kai, provincial governor, the statement said.

Henan pledged broad support for businesses and hoped Foxconn would continue to expand in the province, the statement added.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Meg Shen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.