Foxconn chairman: I hope one day we can do Tesla cars for Tesla

Sarah Wu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

TAIPEI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The chairman of Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday that he hoped one day the company could make Tesla Inc TSLA.O cars for Tesla, as part of the company's push into making electric vehicles.

