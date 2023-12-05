Foxconn cancels first shift on Tuesday at Indian iPhone facility after extreme weather - sources

BENGALURU, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW has cancelled the first shift on Tuesday at its Indian facility that makes Apple AAPL.O iPhones following weather disruptions, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Foxconn's operations in the facility near the south Indian city of Chennai were likely to resume after the first shift, the sources said.

Foxconn and Pegatron 4938.TW had on Monday halted production of iPhones at their factories near Chennai because of heavy rain as a severe cyclone neared, Reuters had reported.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

