FOXA vs. ROKU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Broadcast Radio and Television stocks have likely encountered both Fox (FOXA) and Roku (ROKU). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Fox and Roku are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FOXA likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ROKU has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

FOXA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.68, while ROKU has a forward P/E of 11,834.01. We also note that FOXA has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ROKU currently has a PEG ratio of 214.07.

Another notable valuation metric for FOXA is its P/B ratio of 1.85. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ROKU has a P/B of 3.46.

Based on these metrics and many more, FOXA holds a Value grade of B, while ROKU has a Value grade of D.

FOXA has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ROKU, so it seems like value investors will conclude that FOXA is the superior option right now.

