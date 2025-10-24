FOXA vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Broadcast Radio and Television stocks have likely encountered both Fox (FOXA) and Netflix (NFLX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Fox is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Netflix has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that FOXA is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

FOXA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.02, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 43.81. We also note that FOXA has a PEG ratio of 1.39. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92.

Another notable valuation metric for FOXA is its P/B ratio of 2.18. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 18.18.

Based on these metrics and many more, FOXA holds a Value grade of A, while NFLX has a Value grade of D.

FOXA is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that FOXA is likely the superior value option right now.

