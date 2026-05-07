FOXA Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Fox Corporation FOXA is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 11.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 7.27% decline year over year.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.79 billion, implying a decline of 13.21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 40.24%.

Fox Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Fox Corporation price-eps-surprise | Fox Corporation Quote

Let us see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Fox Corporation is expected to have entered the third quarter of fiscal 2026, benefiting from sustained momentum across its sports, news and streaming businesses, following solid fiscal second-quarter advertising and distribution growth. FOXA is expected to have continued benefiting from healthy live sports and digital advertising demand in the upcoming quarter, though higher sports programming and production costs may have remained a margin headwind.



FOX Sports is expected to have remained a primary growth driver. The NFC Championship on FOX drew 46 million viewers in January 2026, reinforcing advertising demand. The Daytona 500 and continued college sports programming may have supported pricing trends. FOX Sports unveiled its FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast schedule in January 2026, featuring 340 hours of live programming across 70 FOX network matches, expected to have accelerated upfront advertiser commitment activity. However, elevated sports rights amortization and production expenses may have continued pressuring profitability.



FOX News Media is expected to have maintained strong audience engagement and healthy advertising demand. Direct response and national advertising categories may have remained resilient, supported by strong scatter pricing trends and 200 new advertiser additions from the prior period.



Tubi's momentum is expected to have continued, with higher engagement levels and expanding younger demographics supporting digital advertising revenues. In February 2026, Red Seat Ventures, a Tubi Media Group division, acquired podcast platform Supercast, broadening its creator economy reach. FOX One is also expected to have contributed positively to distribution trends, continuing to gain meaningful traction among sports and news viewers.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



FOXA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 118.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Cisco Systems is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cisco Systems’ third-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 8.33% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



It is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Audioeye’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, up by 2 cents over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.