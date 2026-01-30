FOXA Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Fox Corporation FOXA is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 4.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 46cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 52.08% decline year over year.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $5.06 billion, implying a decline of 0.41% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 33.54%.

Let us see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Fox Corporation is expected to have entered the second quarter of fiscal 2026 following first quarter results that delivered solid revenue growth and Tubi's first profitable quarter. The company is expected to have benefited from its sports and news programming during the to-be-reported quarter, though year-over-year comparisons were impacted by the absence of prior-year political advertising revenues.



FOX Sports is expected to have been a significant growth driver. The NFL on FOX maintained viewership momentum from the first quarter, with the late November Ohio State versus Michigan rivalry game drawing 18.4 million viewers to become the most-watched college football game of the 2025 season. The Thanksgiving Day partnership with Tubi to stream the Green Bay Packers versus Detroit Lions game expanded audience reach across platforms. The FOX One streaming service added distribution options through the October 2025 launches of the ESPN bundle at $39.99 monthly and Verizon partnership at $15 monthly. However, the quarter faced a year-over-year comparison headwind as the prior-year period included a Christmas Day NFL game that was absent in fiscal 2026.



FOX News Media maintained its position as the most-watched cable network entering the quarter, which is expected to have influenced advertising pricing across direct response and national brand categories despite softer linear market conditions.



Entertainment programming benefited from returning franchises, including The Masked Singer, which launched its new season in Dec. 2025 with themed episodes, alongside animated staples The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy and Krapopolis. Competition series Next Level Chef, Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef likely contributed to primetime engagement. The Nov. 2025 acquisition of Meet Cute audio drama platform expanded FOX Entertainment's content portfolio, though platform development costs likely affected operating margins.



Tubi's performance from the first quarter is expected to have continued into the second quarter, with the October 2025 Audiochuck partnership for Crime Junkie and other podcasts enhancing content offerings and advertiser appeal among specific demographic segments.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



FOXA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Microchip Technologies MCHP currently has an Earnings ESP of 2.18% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Microchip Technologies shares have soared 43.2% in the trailing 12 months. Microchip Technologies is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 5.



Rockwell Automation ROK presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and sports a Zacks Rank #2.



Rockwell Automation shares have soared 48.7% in the trailing 12 months. Rockwell Automation is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 5.



Fluence Energy FLNC has an Earnings ESP of +14.89% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Fluence Energy shares have returned 114.6% in the trailing 12-month period. Fluence Energy is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 4.

