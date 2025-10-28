FOXA Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Fox Corporation FOXA is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 30.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.06 per share, up by 2cents over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 26.9% decline year over year.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.58 billion, implying 0.4% marginal growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 30.29%.

Let us see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider for FOXA Shares

Fox Corporation entered the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with strong operational and financial momentum following robust fiscal 2025 results, reflecting the strength of its diversified portfolio across news, sports and digital entertainment. FOXA is expected to have benefited from the performance of FOX News and steady affiliate fee trends, while investing to expand its direct-to-consumer footprint.



The launch of FOX One — a unified streaming platform priced at $19.99 per month — marked a pivotal step in the company’s digital evolution during the to-be-reported quarter. The service integrates FOX’s news, sports and entertainment brands into a single AI-driven interface designed for the growing cordless audience. However, upfront marketing and content integration costs related to the rollout are expected to have weighed on profitability during the period.



FOXA’s advertising revenues are expected to have moderated year over year, reflecting the absence of the $270 million in political advertising that supported the prior-year quarter. However, engagement at FOX News, which remained the most-watched network in total day and prime time through July 2025, likely provided an offset. Flagship shows like Jesse Watters Primetime, Gutfeld!, The Five and Outnumbered — likely helped sustain high audience retention and premium pricing in national and direct-response categories. The September 2025 debut of Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany and The Sunday Briefing with Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich is expected to have strengthened weekend inventory. The return of NFL on FOX and Big Noon Saturday college football, along with new and returning animated titles such as The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Krapopolis and Universal Basic Guys, likely boosted primetime ratings, particularly among younger demographics.



However, FOXA is expected to have faced near-term headwinds from higher programming and production costs, softer entertainment ad demand and incremental digital spending tied to FOX One, which may have limited margin expansion during the quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



FOXA has an Earnings ESP of -7.55% and a Zacks Rank #2 (buy) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Reddit ( RDDT ) has an Earnings ESP of +20.17% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reddit’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share, up by a cent over the past 60 days, indicating an increase of 225% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Western Digital WDC has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Western Digital is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Oct. 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.59 per share, revised upward by 2 cents over the past 30 days. Estimates for Western Digital’s EPS for the second quarter indicate a year-over-year decline of 10.7%.



AMETEK AME is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMETEK’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, which has been revised upward by a penny over the past 30 days. Estimates for AMETEK’s third-quarter EPS call for year-over-year growth of 6%.

