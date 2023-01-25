FOXA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.95, changing hands as high as $34.14 per share. Fox Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOXA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOXA's low point in its 52 week range is $28.015 per share, with $44.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.52. The FOXA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.