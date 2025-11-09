Fox (XTRA:FO5) Price Target Increased by 28.05% to 54.73

The average one-year price target for Fox (XTRA:FO5) has been revised to 54,73 € / share. This is an increase of 28.05% from the prior estimate of 42,74 € dated July 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41,89 € to a high of 67,14 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.13% from the latest reported closing price of 56,50 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FO5 is 0.19%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 275,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,018K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,637K shares , representing a decrease of 40.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FO5 by 30.32% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,126K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,018K shares , representing a decrease of 43.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FO5 by 33.27% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 10,736K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,889K shares , representing a decrease of 20.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FO5 by 23.07% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 7,340K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,776K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FO5 by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,137K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,480K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FO5 by 1.28% over the last quarter.

