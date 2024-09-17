FOX Weather Now Available To DIRECTV Customers

(RTTNews) - FOX Weather, FOX News Media's free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), is now available to DIRECTV customers as of today, FOX corp. said in a statement on Tuesday.

Accessible to all DIRECTV customers with the Entertainment package or higher, FOX Weather can be viewed by millions of satellite subscribers with an internet-connected set-top box on channel 363 and through the DIRECTV App. The network remains available to customers who stream DIRECTV satellite for free, the company said.

Since its launch in October 2021, FOX Weather has partnered with several distribution platforms, including Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Verizon Fios, The Roku Channel, Fubo, YouTube TV, YouTube.com, Fire TV Channels, Xumo Play, Hulu + Live TV, TCLtv+, DISH Network, and Sling TV, among others. The service is also available through simulcast on FOX Business Network every weekday morning from 5-6 AM ET and on weekend mornings from 6-9 AM ET. Additionally, it can be accessed via FOX Television Station Diginets in major markets like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.