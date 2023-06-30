News & Insights

Fox settles lawsuit with fired former producer Grossberg for $12 million

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

June 30, 2023 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by Helen Coster for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOXA.O has settled for $12 million a lawsuit by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, who had made claims of gender discrimination and accused the network's lawyers of pressuring her to make misleading statements in the Dominion Voting Systems case, her lawyer Tanvir Rahman said on Friday.

