Fox Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Fox Corporation FOXA is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 12.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 93 cents per share, up 3 cents in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 14.68% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.15 billion, implying 20.42% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 24.20%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Let us see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider for FOXA Shares

Fox’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 results are likely to have benefited from improvements in advertising revenues. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, advertising revenues rose 21% year over year to $2.42 billion.



FOXA’s Tubi is expected to drive the top line in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by an expanding audience base.



Fox Sports has been a key driving force in driving Fox’s topline growth. The Super Bowl, which was broadcast in February, was a completely sold-out event at record-high pricing levels. The momentum is expected to have continued in sports broadcasting, contributing positively in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.



FOXA’s NEWS division has consistently performed well. Its broad reach and compelling programming, including high-impact Fox News-hosted events, drove a significant surge in viewership. This heightened audience engagement is expected to have translated into strong advertising revenue growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.



FOXA experienced higher expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by increased sports programming rights amortization and production costs, and higher digital costs on Tubi. Rising expenditure is anticipated to have pressured the company’s profit margin in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



FOXA has an Earnings ESP of -1.08% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Lionsgate ( LGF.A ) currently has an Earnings ESP of +12.26% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Lionsgate have returned 0.6% year to date. Lionsgate is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.



Birkenstock BIRK presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.20% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Birkenstock have declined 7.4% year to date. Birkenstock is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 15.



Ralph Lauren RL has an Earnings ESP of +2.21% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Shares of Ralph Lauren have appreciated 8.9% year to date. Ralph Lauren is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.

