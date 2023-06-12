News & Insights

US Markets
FOXA

Fox sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter - Axios

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

June 12, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Adds details from Axios report, background on Carlson and Fox

June 12 (Reuters) - Fox News FOXA.O has sent a "cease-and-desist" letter to Tucker Carlson over a competing Twitter series from the channel's former star host that drew a combined 169 million views for its first two episodes, Axios reported on Monday.

Last week, Axios said the news organization had notified Carlson's legal team of contract violations related to the launch of his Twitter show.

His exit from the channel had come shortly after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which the top-rated host played a starring role.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOXA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.