Fox sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter - Axios

June 12 (Reuters) - Fox News FOXA.O has sent a "cease-and-desist" letter to Tucker Carlson over a competing Twitter series from the channel's former star host that drew a combined 169 million views for its first two episodes, Axios reported on Monday.

Last week, Axios said the news organization had notified Carlson's legal team of contract violations related to the launch of his Twitter show.

His exit from the channel had come shortly after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which the top-rated host played a starring role.

