Fox River Resources Secures Strategic Investment

November 27, 2024 — 03:08 pm EST

Fox River Resources (TSE:FOX) has released an update.

Fox River Resources has secured a $2.88 million strategic investment from a new investor, who now holds 9.9% of the company’s shares. The funds will be used to advance the Martison Phosphate Project in Ontario and support general corporate needs. This investment includes an agreement granting the investor certain rights pertaining to future equity financings and board nominations.

