US Markets
FOXA

Fox News Media launches live streaming service for overseas users

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published

Fox News Media, a unit of Fox Corp, said on Tuesday it would launch a live streaming service for international users to access its news and business television channels.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fox News Media, a unit of Fox Corp FOXA.O, said on Tuesday it would launch a live streaming service for international users to access its news and business television channels.

The company has priced its "FOX News International" service at $6.99 per month and said it would debut in Mexico on August 20. The service would be available in Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom starting September 17 and reach 20 countries by the end of the year. (https://reut.rs/33P7JcX)

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FOXA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular