Fox News International streaming service expands to 30 countries

Helen Coster Reuters
Fox News International, the international streaming service that is part of Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp, launches in Chile, Panama and Portugal on Dec. 17 - extending its global reach to 30 countries.

The service, which launched in Mexico in August, is available on platforms including Android, Apple TV and Android TV. It features live streams of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network in addition to 20 on-demand programs.

Fox News International is part of Fox’s effort to expand its business beyond cable TV, which is experiencing industry-wide decline as consumers cut their cords and migrate to streaming. Next year, the company is launching Fox Weather, a new advertising-supported streaming service - its eighth platform.

Streaming also attracts a younger audience. Americans aged 65 and older account for 37% of those who say their main source is Fox News, compared with 21% of all adults, according to a 2019 survey from the Pew Research Center.

