Fox News fires anchor for sexual misconduct

July 1 (Reuters) - Fox News said on Wednesday it had fired Ed Henry, co-anchor of "America's Newsroom," over claims of "willful sexual misconduct" involving a co-worker from years ago.

The cable news network owned by Rupert Murdoch's Fox CorpFOXA.O said it received a complaint on June 25 from the lawyer of a former employee which prompted the network to retain an outside law firm to investigate.

Henry was suspended on the day of the complaint and was fired based on "investigative findings," according to an internal memo that Fox News provided Reuters.

Henry could not immediately be reached for comment. The former employee has not been identified. Attorney Douglas Wigdor, who said he represented the former employee, said: "We cannot comment at this time."

Former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes resigned in 2016 after being accused by former employees of sexual harassment.

The claims formed the basis of the 2019 feature film "Bombshell" starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li; Editing by Howard Goller)

((K.Li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.