Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott Extends Contract

(RTTNews) - Fox Corp. (FOXA, FOX) said Tuesday that Suzanne Scott signed a new multi-year contract to remain in her current role as chief executive officer of FOX News Media.

Scott was named FOX News' first female CEO in May 2018.

Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corp. said Tuesday, "Suzanne's stellar leadership and business acumen is evident across FOX News Media. Her investments in the people and purpose of FOX News have enabled us to shatter ratings records, build a leading multi-platform news brand and create a more collaborative and inclusive internal culture."

