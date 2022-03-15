US Markets

Fox News cameraman killed while reporting in Ukraine

Dawn Chmielewski Reuters
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine after the vehicle in which he was traveling was struck by incoming fire, the U.S. network said on Tuesday.

Zakrzewski, 55, was reporting with another Fox News journalist, Benjamin Hall, on Monday when they came under attack near the capital Kyiv, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a note to staff. Hall remains in hospital.

He was the second journalist killed covering the Ukraine conflict. Brent Renaud, an American filmmaker and journalist, was shot dead by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Ukraine's Kyiv region, a regional police chief said on Sunday.

Zakrzewski was a veteran war-zone photographer who had covered multiple conflicts for Fox News, including in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria. Based in London, he had been working in Ukraine since February.

Scott described Zakrzewski as a versatile journalist who performed a variety of roles, including as a photographer, engineer, editor and producer “under immense pressure with tremendous skill.”

