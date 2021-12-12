Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace Departs To Join CNN

(RTTNews) - Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is departing the network and joining CNN as an anchor for CNN+, streaming subscription service that will debut in the first-quarter of 2022.

Chris Wallace said, "After 18 years - this is my final FOX News Sunday. It is the last time - and I say this with real sadness - we will meet like this... I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure."

Wallace joins CNN after more than 50 years in broadcasting, including 18 years with Fox News where he was the anchor of FOX News Sunday.

Throughout his almost two decades at Fox, Wallace participated in coverage of every major political event and secured high-profile interviews with dignitaries and U.S leaders. Wallace was chosen by the Commission on Presidential Debates to moderate the first presidential debate of the 2020 election season.

In 2016, Wallace became the first journalist from Fox to moderate a general election presidential debate, and in August 2015, Wallace co-moderated the first GOP presidential debate of the 2016 election cycle along with the network's second and third debates.

Before joining Fox, Wallace worked at ABC News for 14 years where he served as the chief correspondent for Primetime Thursday and a substitute host for Nightline. Prior to ABC, Wallace was NBC's chief White House correspondent and moderated Meet the Press, making him the only person to have hosted two Sunday talk shows. He also anchored the Sunday edition of NBC Nightly News. Wallace began his career as a city hall reporter for the Boston Globe.

