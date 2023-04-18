Markets
Fox News Agrees To Pay $787 Mln To Settle Dominion's Defamation Lawsuit

April 18, 2023 — 09:37 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Fox News Media has reached a deal with Dominion Voting Systems to settle defamation lawsuit the electronic voting company brought against the cable news giant over unfounded accusations broadcast on its air that Dominion helped rig the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

According several media reports, Fox agreed to pay $787.5 million to settle the lawsuit, just before the defamation case was to go to trial. Then Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced that the "case has been resolved".

Meanwhile, FOX News Media said, "We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems."

FOX said it acknowledged the Court's rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. The settlement reflects FOX's continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. It is hopeful that its decision to resolve the dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from those issues.

In March 2021, Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation complaint in the Superior Court of Delaware in New Castle against the Fox News Network. Dominion had been seeking $1.6 billion in damages for Fox News for broadcasting false claims about the company after the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion had alleged that Fox published the defamatory statements to make a profit at Dominion's expense. Facing a threat to its most lucrative line of business from other conservative media outlets competing for the attention of President Trump and his supporters, Fox knowingly lied about Dominion in order to keep, increase, and win back viewers. While Fox's strategy paid off big time, its victim was Dominion, not to mention the truth.

