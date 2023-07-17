News & Insights

Fox names Vimeo's Anjali Sud as Tubi streaming service CEO

July 17, 2023 — 12:42 pm EDT

July 17 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOXA.O on Monday named Anjali Sud, the former longtime head of video-sharing platform Vimeo, as the chief executive of its streaming service Tubi.

Sud recently stepped down as the CEO of Vimeo, after about nine years at the streaming platform. She will report into Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough.

Before Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon.com.

Sud, who will take over on Sept. 1, succeeds Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's founder and chief executive.

Fox shares were marginally higher on Monday, having reversed course from earlier in the day.

In a restructuring in April, Fox created Tubi Media Group to house the streaming service along with some of Fox's news, sports and entertainment digital platforms.

At the time, Fox announced Massoudi's plan to step down, and the appointment of Cheesbrough to lead the newly created unit.

Fox had acquired Tubi for $440 million in 2020.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider
