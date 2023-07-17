News & Insights

Fox names Vimeo's Anjali Sud as Tubi streaming service CEO

July 17, 2023 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - Fox Corp FOXA.O on Monday named Anjali Sud as the chief executive of its streaming service Tubi.

Sud recently stepped down as the CEO of Vimeo, after about nine years at the streaming platform.

Before Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon.com.

Sud, who will take over on Sept. 1, succeeds Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's founder and chief executive.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com))

