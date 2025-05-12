Fox To Launch "Fox One" Streaming Service Ahead Of NFL Season

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation will debut its new streaming platform, Fox One, ahead of the upcoming NFL season, aiming to expand its digital footprint without sacrificing its traditional pay-TV audience.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch confirmed the platform's name and launch window during the company's fiscal third-quarterearnings callon Monday.

Fox One will offer live and on-demand access to a wide range of Fox content, including Fox News, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Business, and local affiliates. Murdoch emphasized that current cable subscribers will retain free access to the service, and pricing for standalone users will reflect standard distributor rates rather than deep discounts.

"It would be a failure on our part if Fox One drew viewers away from cable," Murdoch said, adding that the company is taking all measures to avoid erosion of its pay-TV base.

Fox also plans to offer the platform through bundling partnerships with other distributors and has received interest from several major streaming services.

Fox One will include personalized viewing features and the option to integrate a Fox Nation subscription. Pricing and the exact launch date will be disclosed in the coming months.

This announcement follows the collapse of "Venu," a planned joint sports streaming venture with Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, making Fox the last among the trio to launch a comprehensive direct-to-consumer service.

Fox reported a robust quarter, with revenue climbing 27 percent to $4.37 billion, driven by Super Bowl LIX, which boosted ad revenue by 65 percent. With Fox One, the company aims to capture a growing streaming audience while maintaining its dominance in broadcast and cable.

