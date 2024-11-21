News & Insights

Stocks

Fox, Hulu extend streaming deal with $1.5B pact, Deadline reports

November 21, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Fox Entertainment (FOXA) and Hulu (DIS) are staying in business together in a major way, with the two companies having struck a new multi-year content partnership that includes in-season streaming rights for Fox’s programming slate, Deadline’s Peter White reports. The broadcast network and the Disney-owned streamer have also expanded their multi-platform marketing arrangement in the deal, which Deadline understands is worth more than $1.5B over four years with the ad-load included.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FOXA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
FOX
FOXA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.