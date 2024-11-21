Fox, Hulu extend streaming deal with $1.5B pact, Deadline reports

Fox Entertainment (FOXA) and Hulu (DIS) are staying in business together in a major way, with the two companies having struck a new multi-year content partnership that includes in-season streaming rights for Fox’s programming slate, Deadline’s Peter White reports. The broadcast network and the Disney-owned streamer have also expanded their multi-platform marketing arrangement in the deal, which Deadline understands is worth more than $1.5B over four years with the ad-load included.

