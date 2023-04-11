Fox (FOXA) Streaming Service to Release New Series on Apr 24

Fox’s FOXA streaming service, FOX Nation recently announced that it will release a new series, The Real Hatfields & McCoys: Forever Feuding, on Apr 24. The series will consist of five episodes.



It will revolve around the modern-day Hatfields and McCoys, and their iconic feuds. Their violence-ridden relationship will have a contemporary twist. Set in West Virgina, the series will highlight their ongoing rivalry, which originated in the 1800s.



Hatfield family members, including Nancy Justus, Missy Lester, Amber Bishop, Chad Bishop and Christopher Champagne, will be seen on the program. McCoys’ Big Jim, Courtney Quick, Derek DeProspero, Casandra Champagne, James Quick and John Quick will also appear. Dean King, author of The Feud: Hatfields and McCoys: The True Story, will also join to detail the families’ history.



Flying Scoop Media and Entertainment will be producing the show for FOX Nation with Mark Finkelpearl and Nathaniel Starck as executive producers.

FOX Nation to Boost the Top Line

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company is counting on FOX Nation to boost its top line in the upcoming quarters.



Shares of Fox have lost 12.6% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 14.5%.



FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service. It is made to complement Fox news channel with a members-only destination. It has more than 5,000 hours of content and is priced at $5.99 per month.



Even though FOX Nation is a small player in the content field, it is now in direct competition with giants like Netflix NFLX, Disney DIS and Amazon.com’s AMZN Prime.



Netflix, being a leader in this field, offers its subscription at $14.99 per month followed by Prime at $9 and Disney at $8, respectively.



Netflix is losing subscribers because of its high price whereas FOX Nation is gaining due to its affordable pricing. Even though price is a big issue for customers, quality of content remains the priority. Giants can command high prices because of their high-quality content.



FOX Nation’s upcoming projects Duck Dynasty and Homeland are likely to get tough competition from Netflix’s Beef, The Signing, Disney’s Iwaju, Inside Out 2, and Prime’s Lord of the Rings and Citadel.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA’s third-quarter 2023 profit is pegged at 91 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.35%. The consensus estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $14.97 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 7.13%.



