Is Fox (FOXA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Fox (FOXA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fox is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FOXA has gained about 14.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5.4%. This means that Fox is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 42.8%.

The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education's current year EPS has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Fox belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.1% so far this year, so FOXA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #22. The industry has moved +8.2% year to date.

Fox and Adtalem Global Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

