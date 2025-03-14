Is Fox (FOXA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fox (FOXA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fox is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 268 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FOXA has gained about 5.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -7.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Fox is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.3%.

In Playa Hotels & Resorts' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fox belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.1% this year, meaning that FOXA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Playa Hotels & Resorts belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #170. The industry has moved -12.1% year to date.

Fox and Playa Hotels & Resorts could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.