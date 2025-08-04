Fox (FOXA) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Fox (FOXA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, indicating an increase of 12.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.11 billion, representing an increase of 0.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fox metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming' should come in at $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Revenues- Television' at $1.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations' will likely reach $27.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -29.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Affiliate fee' stands at $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Advertising' will reach $319.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Component- Other' to come in at $228.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Television- Advertising' to reach $655.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Television- Affiliate fee' will reach $838.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Television- Other' of $136.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee' should arrive at $1.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Component- Advertising' reaching $975.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Other' will reach $64.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

