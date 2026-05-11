Fox (FOXA) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Fox (FOXA) reported $3.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion, representing a surprise of +5.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming : $1.74 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

: $1.74 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Segment Revenues- Corporate and Other : $56 million versus $39.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +80.7% change.

: $56 million versus $39.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +80.7% change. Segment Revenues- Television : $2.2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%.

: $2.2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%. Revenues by Component- Content and other : $331 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $309.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

: $331 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $309.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%. Revenues by Component- Advertising : $1.56 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.6% year over year.

: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.6% year over year. Revenues by Component- Distribution : $2.11 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.

: $2.11 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Revenues- Television- Advertising : $1.17 billion versus $1.1 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.9% change.

: $1.17 billion versus $1.1 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.9% change. Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Distribution : $1.23 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $1.23 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Content and other : $118 million versus $109.3 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.

: $118 million versus $109.3 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change. Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Advertising : $390 million versus $356.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

: $390 million versus $356.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change. Revenues- Television- Content and other : $173 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $165 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $173 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $165 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenues- Television- Distribution: $858 million compared to the $860.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.

Here is how Fox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Fox here>>>

Shares of Fox have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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