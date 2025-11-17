Fox (FOXA) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 69.84

The average one-year price target for Fox (NasdaqGS:FOXA) has been revised to $69.84 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of $63.34 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $101.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.71% from the latest reported closing price of $64.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXA is 0.19%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 278,450K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXA is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 13,152K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,018K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 1.38% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,126K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,018K shares , representing a decrease of 43.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 33.27% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 10,576K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,736K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 9.84% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 7,340K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,776K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,137K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,480K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.