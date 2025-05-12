Is Fox (FOXA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Fox (FOXA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fox is one of 256 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FOXA has gained about 3.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.1%. This means that Fox is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA). The stock has returned 4% year-to-date.

In Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 50% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fox is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.3% this year, meaning that FOXA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved -0.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Fox and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series An as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

