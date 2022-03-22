FOX (FOXA) News Media Announces Distribution Deal With DIRECTV

Fox Corporation FOXA announced that FOX News Media would expand the distribution of its streaming services across AT&T T-owned DIRECTTV platforms.



FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription streaming service, is now available on DIRECTV as a premium add-on, from Mar 20.



FOX Nation features approximately 5,000 hours of original content. FOX Nation’s robust range of programming includes original series and curated programming featuring original and acquired content.



Additionally, subscribers will have access to FOX News Channel’s (FNC) popular primetime shows on-demand the next day with FOX Nation’s FOX News Primetime All the Time as well as signature opinion programming such as The Dan Bongino Show.



Notably, the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service, FOX Weather, is also scheduled to debut on DIRECTV STREAM, starting Mar 29.



Fox is benefiting from the growing popularity of its cable and digital content among viewers. This has translated into higher revenues and share price appreciation.



FOX News Media currently operates the FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, FOX News Digital, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the AVOD platform FOX Weather.

Growing Partnerships To Boost Top-line

Fox has been benefitting from growth in Cable Network Programming and Television segments. Continued digital monetization at FOX News Media and the favorable impact of additional live events and studio shows at FOX Sports will be driving advertising revenues.



Fox’s growth strategy revolves around live programming from its three brands — FOX News, Sports and the FOX Network. The company generates a major portion of its advertising revenues from live programming, which is immune to the rapidly-growing competition from subscription-based video-on-demand services. Moreover, increasing affiliate fee revenues are expected to drive the top line in the long haul.



In the last reported quarter, advertising revenues increased 2.9% year over year, driven by continued pricing strength at FOX News Media as well as stronger pricing and additional MLB playoff games at the national sports networks. While Revenues from Affiliate fees increased 12% year over year, driven by contractual price increases, including the impact of distribution agreement renewals. To keep up the momentum in revenue growth, Fox has been riding on a number of partnerships.



In January 2022, Fox announced that FOX News International, FOX News Media’s international streaming service, has expanded distribution on Roku.



Starting Jan 31, FOX News International’s direct-to-consumer platform will witness increased reach across Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Panama and the United Kingdom.



Currently, FOX News International, in addition to Roku, is available via mobile and OTT devices, including Android, iPhone, Apple TV and Android TV and Amazon’s AMZN Fire TV.



Recently, Fox—carrying a Zacks Rank#3 (Hold)— announced that it has expanded its relationship with Amazon to bring its leading news, weather and sports content to the Amazon News app available on Fire TV.



Per the Fox-Amazon deal, three FOX FAST (free ad-supported TV) channels – FOX Soul, FOX Weather and LiveNOW from FOX – will be available on the Amazon news app on Fire TV.



Fox‘s newly established FOX Audio Network, which combines all of FOX’s leading news, sports, and entertainment podcasts into a scaled, diverse portfolio of original audio content entered into an extensive advertising and distribution deal with Spotify’s SPOT Megaphone.



Per the agreement, Spotify’s Megaphone will serve as the exclusive hosting platform for FOX Audio Network’s growing slate of audio content.



Fox’s shares have returned 10.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s fall of 24.2% and the Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 13.5%.



