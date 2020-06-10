FOX (FOXA) News Extends Broadcast Partnership With Sirius XM

Fox Corporation’s FOXA News Media division recently announced an expansion to its existing broadcast partnership with Sirius XM SIRI. With this new agreement comes the availability of Fox News original programming podcasts for Pandora’s 60 million monthly users.



As part of the new agreement, all Fox News Podcasts original programming is now available to Pandora’s users across all tiers of the service. Additionally, the platform’s daily news digest, The Fox News Rundown, now airs weekday mornings on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel 125.



This expansion comes less than a year after Fox News and SiriusXM struck a deal so SiriusXM subscribers could continue to get Fox News, FBN and Fox News Headlines 24/7 content.



Fox News Portfolio Offerings for Pandora Listeners



Pandora joins iHeartRadio, Spotify, TuneIn, Player FM, Podcast Republic, Apple podcasts and others in distributing Fox News podcasts.



The expanded partnership includes the audio network’s podcast portfolio, spanning 20 original shows, including the Fox News Radio Newscast, the Fox Business Hourly Report and I’ll Tell You What co-hosted by Dana Perino and Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt.

Additionally, Fox News Radio’s famous talk shows, The Brian Kilmeade Show, Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show are also available to Pandora listeners.



Notably, Pandora carries a number of other audio programs sourced from FOX television including the audio of Fox News Channel’s(FNC) top-rated shows– The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Story with Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle and Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream.



Notably, Fox News Radio was the #18 podcast publisher in May, according to Podtrac, with nearly 2.3 million uniques and 13million downloads. On broadcast radio, Fox News reaches 36 million listeners across 1,500 affiliated radio stations in the United States.



Dull Prospects on Lower Advertising Demand



While Fox’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 advertising revenues grew 10.1% driven by stronger ratings and higher digital advertising revenues at FOX News Media, the company is expected to bear the brunt of coronavirus-induced macroeconomic woes and heightened fears of a prolonged recession.



Although advertising revenues benefited from the broadcast of Super Bowl LIV, it was partially offset by the impact of one less NFL Divisional playoff game compared to the prior-year quarter. Postponement and cancellation of major sporting events globally threaten to choke supply of new content.



Additionally, local advertising is a major source of revenues for Fox, which has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Lower ad demand and reduced spending are expected to hurt the top line in the near term.



Moreover, stiff competition from tech companies like Facebook FB, Twitter, Alphabet GOOGL owned Google and Amazon for ad-dollars poses a threat to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. This has been a major impediment for growth, which is expected to continue marring prospects.



