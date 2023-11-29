Fox (FOXA) News Audio to Launch Podcast With Benjamin Hall

Fox’s FOXA News Audio is set to launch a weekly podcast hosted by FOX News correspondent Benjamin Hall on Dec 4. The podcast, Searching for Heroes with Benjamin Hall, will showcase the inspiring stories of community and compassion, shedding light on America's unnoticed heroes.



The inaugural episode will delve into Hall's personal experience, recounting the severe injuries he sustained during his coverage of the Ukraine war in March 2022. Following the tragic incident that took the lives of FOX News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, Hall has been motivated by the extraordinary acts of everyday heroes who played a crucial role in assisting him on his challenging path to recovery.



Further episodes will feature Benjamin Hall highlighting the stories of heroes who have served in various wars. Searching For Heroes with Benjamin Hall will be accessible on FOXNewsPodcasts.com and various podcast platforms. Following the initial launch on Dec 4, subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Sunday afternoons at 3 PM/ET.

Fox Faces Competition in the Consumer Audio Market

According to a report by Data Bridge Market Research, the anticipated market size for consumer audio is projected to reach $196,324 million by 2028, witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 14.10% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for consumer audio is rising as people can listen to audio on the go without investing any additional time.



Shares of FOXA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have declined 1.7% year to date against the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s rise of 10.8% due to increasing competition from Cumulus Media’s CMLS ABC News, Paramount Global’s PARA CBS News and Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD CNN. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ABC News serves as the news division of the American television network ABC. It is one of the most popular channels due to its high-quality programs like ABC World News Tonight, Nightline, Primetime and 20/20.



CBS News functions as the news division of the American television and radio network CBS. It includes various television programs, such as CBS Evening News and CBS Mornings, as well as news magazine shows like CBS News Sunday Morning and the political discussion program, Face the Nation.



CNN has introduced CNN Max, which marks a significant move for the news channel to narrow the gap that has existed for years between the network and its competitors. CNN Max is leveraging some of its content and brand loyalty to boost viewers.



Fox has expanded its coverage through LIVENow. Notably, LIVENow delivers real-time breaking news, live events and unfolding stories nationwide, offering continuous streaming on television, mobile devices and computers. This is expected to aid the company’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $14.17 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.31 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.7%.

