Fox (FOXA) News and SiriusXM Extend Broadcasting Agreement

Fox FOXA News Media and SiriusXM SIRI announced a new long-term agreement to extend the exclusive broadcast of FOX News Channel (“FNC”), FOX Business Network and FOX News Headlines 24/7 across all SIRI platforms.



Additionally, FOX News On-Demand Audio will remain accessible on the SiriusXM app, ensuring that its subscribers can continue to access FOX News' popular programming.



SiriusXM subscribers will still have the option to listen to on-demand audio from FNC's highly-rated primetime lineup, which includes shows like The Five, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Gutfeld! and FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher.



Furthermore, FOX News will persist in creating the dedicated FOX News Headlines 24/7 channel exclusively for SiriusXM. This content is accessible to subscribers in their vehicles and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and various connected devices.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 0.4% year to date against the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s rise of 3.7% due to increasing competition in the news sector. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Fox Corporation Price and Consensus

Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote

Fox News’ Popular Shows to Beat Competition

In the third quarter of 2023, FNC maintained its position as the top-rated cable network for both total day and primetime viewership. It continued its trend of outperforming Comcast’s CMCSA MSNBC and Warner Bros. Discovery’s WBD CNN for the 10th consecutive quarter.



FOX News averaged 1.1 million total day viewers compared with 813,000 for MSNBC and only 471,000 for CNN. When it comes to the advertising-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, FOX News averaged 132,000 compared with 88,000 apiece for CNN and MSNBC.



There are some Fox News shows which helped the company stay ahead of its competition. Ingraham Angle maintained an average of 1.9 million viewers. Jesse Watters Primetime excelled with an average of 2.4 million viewers, dominating the 8 p.m. ET timeslot and increasing the audience by 13% compared with the previous quarter.



Hannity continued its dominance at 9 p.m. ET with an average of 2.2 million viewers. Gutfeld! emerged as the top show in the key demographic, drawing 1.9 million total viewers and 267,000 viewers aged 25-54. FOX News @ Night averaged nearly one million viewers at 11 p.m. ET, surpassing its cable news competition.



FOX & Friends concluded the quarter with more than one million viewers, outperforming CNN This Morning and MSNBC's Morning Joe in all aspects. FOX & Friends has maintained its position as the No. 1 cable news morning show in both total viewers and the demographic for more than two consecutive years.



During the weekends, FNC surpassed the combined viewership of CNN and MSNBC. FOX & Friends Weekend claimed the title of the most-watched Saturday show, while Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo took the lead on Sundays. This trend is expected to continue and aid revenues in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $14.26 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.37%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.11 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11.4%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.