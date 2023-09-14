Fox (FOXA) Nation to Premiere Dahmer Family Tapes Docuseries

Fox FOXA is set to release a new docuseries, My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes, on Sep 18.



This four-part limited series includes unheard conversations between the notorious serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and his father Lionel, along with exclusive videos from the Dahmer family. The series provides fresh perspectives on one of the world’s most infamous string of crimes, which resulted in Jeffrey Dahmer receiving a 957-year prison sentence in Wisconsin.



Interviewees for the series comprise various individuals, such as a high school friend of Dahmer, Mike Kukral; retired Lieutenants Kenneth Meuler and Michael Dubis from the Milwaukee Police Department, who were at the crime scene during Dahmer's arrest and played central roles in the case. Other interviewees include a retired FBI profiler Dan Craft, who interviewed and profiled Dahmer for the FBI on three separate occasions; Michael Prochaska, Dahmer's college roommate; and survivor Ronald Flowers, who escaped after enduring four days of captivity and sexual abuse by Dahmer.

Fox Corporation Price and Consensus

Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote

Fox Nation’s Recent Shows to Aid Top-Line Growth

Fox Nation’s new shows that released recently have been well received by the audience. These shows include titles like Life of Luxury, The Killer Interview and The Fall of The House of Murdaugh. These shows are expected to boost the company’s top line in the upcoming quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA’s first-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $3.19 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a profit of $1 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 17.36%.



FOX Nation has launched a new show, Life of Luxury, with Judge Jeanine on Sep 12. In the first season of the series, Judge Jeanine Pirro explores some of America's most luxurious and extravagant hotels. Accompanied by special guests, she provides access to remarkable mountain vistas and stunning turquoise waters.



The Killer Interview with Piers Morgan also premiered on Tuesday, Sep 12. This eight-episode series, produced in collaboration with Plum Pictures and Wake Up Productions, focuses on some of the highly debated murder cases in the United States. During each episode, convicted killers will have chance to argue their innocence.



FOX Nation premiered a new three-part docuseries, The Fall of the House of Murdaugh, on Aug 31. This limited series provides exclusive access to the family, friends and legal defense team of Alex Murdaugh, a formerly prominent South Carolina attorney who was convicted earlier this year because of murdering his wife and son.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 3.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s rise of 8.5% over the same time frame due to tough competition from players like Apple AAPL, Netflix NFLX and Amazon AMZN.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Apple TV Plus is known for its affordability among premium streaming services and offers an ad-free experience. It stands out by exclusively providing original content with upcoming releases like Invasion, Camp Snoopy and Super Models.



Netflix is a well-renowned leader in the streaming industry. It is famous because of its highly acclaimed original shows. Its upcoming original shows are Lift, Bodies and Choona.



Amazon Prime, a major player in the online streaming sector, is preparing to launch exciting projects, such as The Boys 2, DOM and Citadel 2, which are anticipated to perform strongly and attract a large number of viewers.





4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.