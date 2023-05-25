Fox (FOXA) Nation to Air Second Season of Duck Family Treasure

Fox FOXA announced the premiere date for the second season of Duck Family Treasure at Fox Nation, the subscription-based streaming service owned by FOX News Media.



The show, produced in collaboration with Warm Springs Productions, will follow the Robertson family as they embark on a new adventure in search of hidden treasures.



The five-episode season will debut on Sunday, Jun 11. The second episode will also air on FOX News Channel at 10 PM/ET on the same night.



In the upcoming season of Duck Family Treasure, viewers will be reintroduced to Jase and Jep, accompanied by their wives Missy and Jessica, as well as Uncle Si and history expert Murry Crowe. They will embark on a quest to uncover hidden treasures scattered throughout the southern region.



Warm Springs Productions, in collaboration with executive producer Jase Robertson and Tread Lively Production’s Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher, is producing the second season of Duck Family Treasure.

Fox Faces Stiff Competition in the Streaming Market

Fox has been facing tough competition from the likes of Apple AAPL, Netflix NFLX and Amazon AMZN in the saturated streaming market. Moreover, saturation in the streaming market has been stifling growth.



Nevertheless, Fox Nation, despite being relatively newer streaming service (launched in 2018), has done well thanks to its strong content portfolio.



Fox Nation offers a vast library of content comprising more than 5,000 hours. The subscription service encompasses a range of programming, including conservative opinion shows, lifestyle and entertainment content, historical documentaries and investigative series featuring various FOX News personalities. The subscription is priced at $5.99 per month or $64.99 per year.



However, Netflix and Amazon prime video continues to dominate the streaming market. Apple’s Apple TV+ has also been gaining recognition thanks to a strong content portfolio with award wining movies and shows like CODA and Ted Lasso.



In the streaming industry it is very difficult to retain customers. Streaming service providers create franchises which keep customers hooked on to them. Big players have been doing that since some time now and has created a good number of loyal customers.



Going forward Fox is also focusing on creating franchises which would make customers loyal to them. This would in-turn boost the number of subscribers in the long term

Fox’s Upcoming Contents to Aid Growth

Shares of FOXA have gained 2.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s growth of 5.2% over the same time frame.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s upcoming contents include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Cleaning Lady, Call Me Kat and Welcome To Flatch.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of 72 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $14.91 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.69%.

