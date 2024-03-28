Fox (FOXA) Nation Teams Up With Martin Scorsese for a Docudrama

Fox FOXA has teamed up with the renowned filmmaker, Martin Scorsese, for an eight-part series called Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS. This docudrama, set to debut in November 2024, will delve into the inspiring tales of eight individuals who embodied faith through their remarkable actions.



Created by Matti Leshem and developed by Scorsese for Lionsgate Alternative Television, Martin Scorsese Presents: THE SAINTS will be written by Kent Jones and directed by Elizabeth Chomko. The series will premiere in two parts, with the first four episodes airing on Nov 16, 2024, and the final ones concluding in May 2025.



Each episode of the docudrama will spotlight a different saint, such as Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi and Mary Magdalene, showcasing their extraordinary acts of kindness, selflessness and sacrifice. Scorsese's exploration spans more than 2,000 years of history and covers nearly every continent.



Martin Scorsese, known for directing acclaimed films like The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Irishman, brings his expertise to this docudrama. With a career spanning decades, Scorsese has also crafted notable documentaries, including No Direction Home: Bob Dylan and George Harrison: Living in the Material World.

Fox Nation’s Recent Shows to Aid Top-Line Growth

Fox Nation has released some shows recently, which are expected to have drawn an audience to the platform. These include Prisoner of Putin, Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains and Crime Cam 24/7. These shows are expected to boost the top line in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $14.04 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.87%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.55%.



FOX Nation is set to premiere a new program called Prisoner of Putin on Mar 28, just ahead of the one-year mark since Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's arrest in Russia. The special will delve deep into Gershkovich's experiences over the past year, highlighting his bravery and strength during this challenging time.



FOX Nation is launching a special four-part docuseries called Menendez Brothers: Victims or Villains on Mar 25. The series will include exclusive recordings from Lyle Menendez in prison, interviews with their lawyer, Mark Geragos and the case prosecutor, Pamela Bozanich.



FOX Nation is bringing back its popular show Crime Cam 24/7 for a second season, hosted by former Tulsa police officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin from Live PD, which will premiere new episodes every Friday starting Mar 29.



Shares of this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 5.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector's 2.4% rise over the same time frame. This was due to its recent partnership with EchoStar's SATS DISH Network and SLING TV.



Since mid-March, customers of DISH Network were given the option to subscribe to FOX Nation for $5.99 per month. Since subscribing, customers were able to watch FOX Nation on channel 296 through the On Demand menu or the DISH Anywhere app. Similarly, SLING TV users were granted access to FOX Nation for $5.99 per month. This offer has been extended to both regular SLING TV subscribers and Sling Freestream users.



FOXA faces tough competition from players like Netflix NFLX and Amazon AMZN.



Netflix stands out as a prominent figure in the streaming landscape, widely recognized for its dominance in the industry. The platform has gained immense popularity, largely attributed to its stellar lineup of original programming. Among its upcoming releases are anticipated titles like SCOOP, City Hunter and What Jennifer Did, which are expected to further contribute to its success.



Amazon Prime has emerged as a significant contender in the online streaming arena. The platform is gearing up to introduce a series of compelling projects, aiming to captivate audiences and boost its viewership. Notable among these projects are Música, Fallout and How to Date Billy Walsh, which are poised to make a significant impact and attract a considerable number of viewers.

