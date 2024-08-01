Is Fox (FOX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Fox (FOX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FOX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.75, while its industry has an average P/E of 24.07. Over the past year, FOX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.08 and as low as 8.17, with a median of 8.77.

Finally, we should also recognize that FOX has a P/CF ratio of 8.65. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. FOX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.06. Within the past 12 months, FOX's P/CF has been as high as 11.57 and as low as 6.68, with a median of 9.34.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Fox is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FOX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

