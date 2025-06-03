Is Fox (FOX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Fox Corporation (FOX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Fox Corporation is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Fox Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOX's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FOX has gained about 10.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 4.8%. As we can see, Fox Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK). The stock has returned 5.2% year-to-date.

For Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fox Corporation is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.6% so far this year, so FOX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C falls under the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #170. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.3%.

Fox Corporation and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

