Is Fox (FOX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fox Corporation (FOX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fox Corporation is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fox Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOX's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FOX has gained about 10.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 4.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Fox Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (FWONK). The stock has returned 4.6% year-to-date.

In Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fox Corporation belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.5% this year, meaning that FOX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved +5.1% year to date.

Fox Corporation and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

