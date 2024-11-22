Is Fox (FOX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Fox Corporation (FOX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fox Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 270 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Fox Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOX's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FOX has gained about 59.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 13.8%. This means that Fox Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 200.2%.

For Rush Street Interactive, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 500% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Fox Corporation belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 52.6% so far this year, so FOX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #135. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Fox Corporation and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.