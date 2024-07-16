Is Fox (FOX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Fox (FOX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FOX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.09 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.76. Over the past year, FOX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.08 and as low as 8.17, with a median of 8.71.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FOX has a P/CF ratio of 8.05. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. FOX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.25. Within the past 12 months, FOX's P/CF has been as high as 11.57 and as low as 6.68, with a median of 9.41.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Fox's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FOX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.