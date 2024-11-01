Fox Factory price target lowered to $42 from $54 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Fox Factory (FOXF) to $42 from $54 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss and guidance cut. Fox Factory remains a “show me” story, but the firm maintains that the recent string of challenges is largely exogenous/macro in nature, with the resetting of FY24/FY25 expectations set to improve sentiment over the next 3-4 months, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

