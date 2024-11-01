Fox Factory price target lowered to $42 from $54 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Fox Factory (FOXF) to $42 from $54 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss and guidance cut. Fox Factory remains a “show me” story, but the firm maintains that the recent string of challenges is largely exogenous/macro in nature, with the resetting of FY24/FY25 expectations set to improve sentiment over the next 3-4 months, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FOXF:
- Fox Factory price target lowered to $36 from $45 at Roth MKM
- Fox Factory price target lowered to $38 from $45 at Baird
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Q3 Earnings and Strategic Initiatives
- Closing Bell Movers: Amazon gains 6%, Apple slips 2% on earnings
- Fox Factory initiates action in AAG segment to improve margins, cut costs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.