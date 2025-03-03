Is Fox Factory Holdings (FOXF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Fox Factory Holdings (FOXF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FOXF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We also note that FOXF holds a PEG ratio of 1.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FOXF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.69. FOXF's PEG has been as high as 4.07 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.72, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that FOXF has a P/CF ratio of 10.86. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.40. Within the past 12 months, FOXF's P/CF has been as high as 18.16 and as low as 10.23, with a median of 12.73.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Fox Factory Holdings's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FOXF is an impressive value stock right now.

