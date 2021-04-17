Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Fox Factory Holding Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of January 2021 Fox Factory Holding had US$390.5m of debt, an increase on US$68.0m, over one year. However, it does have US$245.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$144.7m.

How Healthy Is Fox Factory Holding's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:FOXF Debt to Equity History April 17th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Fox Factory Holding had liabilities of US$165.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$402.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$245.8m in cash and US$121.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$200.4m.

Of course, Fox Factory Holding has a market capitalization of US$5.68b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Fox Factory Holding's net debt is only 0.91 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 13.8 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Fox Factory Holding grew its EBIT by 13% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Fox Factory Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Fox Factory Holding's free cash flow amounted to 24% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Happily, Fox Factory Holding's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. All these things considered, it appears that Fox Factory Holding can comfortably handle its current debt levels. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Fox Factory Holding you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

